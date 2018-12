Police arrested Ram Pukar Mahato, 26 and Roshan Bahadur Basnet, 26, of Chariya of Ganeshman Charnath Municipality ward 4 for raping 8 years old children. According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, both of them took the child 300 meters further from the home and raped.

Police arrested Doleshwor Limbu, 26, of Aatharai Rural Municipality-6 of Teharathum district on the charges of allegedly raping 17 years old blind girl of same village.