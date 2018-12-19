Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President

Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President

Dec. 19, 2018, 8:11 p.m.

Ambassador Prakash Kumar Suvedi presented the Letters of Credence accrediting him as the Ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of Slovenia to Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia, amidst a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

On the occasion Ambassador Suvedi conveyed the personal greetings to President Pahor from the President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and the Prime Minister of Nepal K. P. Sharma Oli.

President Borut Pahor stressed the need to intensify interactions between the officials and the leaders of the two countries to further build up upon the excellent state of bilateral relations the two countries are enjoying. He also asked the Nepali Ambassador to convey his personal greetings to the Rt. Hon’ble President of Nepal and the Prime Minister of Nepal.

During the ceremony, ambassador Suvedi was accompanied by his spouse Susan Suvedi as well as by Aswin Kumar Shrestha, the Honorary Consul General of Nepal in Ljubljana.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Vienna,ambassador Prakash Kumar Suvedi is the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations and International Organizations in residence in Vienna, Austria and is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Slovenia.

