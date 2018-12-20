Foreign Minister Gyawali Discusses Nepal Army’s Capacity Building Issue With U.S. Officials

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali attended high-level engagements in Washington DC. He met Assistant Secretary of Defense For Asia and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver during his stay in Washington DC. Minister Gyawali discussed on the issue of strengthening the capacity of Birendra Peace Operation Training Center (BPOTC) and capacity building of Nepal Army Personal among the matters.

Minister Gyawali also met with Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) chief operating officer Jonathan Nash at MCC headquarters. He also had a meeting with Deputy Assistant to the U.S President and senior director South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Lisa Curtis at Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

They shared views on bilateral relations as well as matters pertaining to regional and global affairs.

During his meeting with Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali also discussed the matters of bilateral and multilateral concerns.

Secretary Pompeo highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership and the close people-to-people ties that form the foundation of the relationship. The two leaders discussed Nepal’s $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact; Nepal’s central role in a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and global issues, including North Korea. The Secretary noted that today’s historic meeting demonstrates the U.S. commitment to its strong partnership with Nepal. He emphasized the great potential for the further development of U.S.-Nepal ties.

Similarly, foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi had a meeting with acting Deputy Director of USAID David H. Moore at USAID Headquarter.