Foreign Minister Gyawali Discusses Nepal Army’s Capacity Building Issue With U.S. Officials

Foreign Minister Gyawali Discusses Nepal Army’s Capacity Building Issue With U.S. Officials

Dec. 20, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali attended high-level engagements in Washington DC. He met Assistant Secretary of Defense For Asia and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver during his stay in Washington DC. Minister Gyawali discussed on the issue of strengthening the capacity of Birendra Peace Operation Training Center (BPOTC) and capacity building of Nepal Army Personal among the matters.

Minister Gyawali also met with Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) chief operating officer Jonathan Nash at MCC headquarters. He also had a meeting with Deputy Assistant to the U.S President and senior director South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Lisa Curtis at Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Meeting with COO of MCC Mr. Jonathan Nash.jpg

They shared views on bilateral relations as well as matters pertaining to regional and global affairs.

During his meeting with Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali also discussed the matters of bilateral and multilateral concerns.

Secretary Pompeo highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership and the close people-to-people ties that form the foundation of the relationship. The two leaders discussed Nepal’s $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact; Nepal’s central role in a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and global issues, including North Korea. The Secretary noted that today’s historic meeting demonstrates the U.S. commitment to its strong partnership with Nepal. He emphasized the great potential for the further development of U.S.-Nepal ties.

Similarly, foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi had a meeting with acting Deputy Director of USAID David H. Moore at USAID Headquarter.

Meeting with ADA Mr. David H. Moore from USAID (1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Melamchi Contractor CMC Row: Nepal Government Is In Wrong Footing ?
Dec 20, 2018
Sandeep Lamichhane To Play Big Bash League Australia
Dec 20, 2018
Nijadh Is Appropriate Place For International Airport: National Assembly
Dec 19, 2018
Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President
Dec 19, 2018
Nepali And Thai Business Communities Explores Investment Opportunities
Dec 19, 2018

More on News

Melamchi Contractor CMC Row: Nepal Government Is In Wrong Footing ? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 29 minutes ago
Nijadh Is Appropriate Place For International Airport: National Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepali And Thai Business Communities Explores Investment Opportunities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 15 minutes ago
RCSC Organizes A Round Table Meeting On Modern Russia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 26 minutes ago
Dr. Tulsi Giri No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Popular Indian Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform In Kathmandu On Christmas Eve By News Desk Dec 20, 2018
POLITICS Parties In Trouble By A Correspondent Dec 20, 2018
“The European Union Are A Strong Friend And Partner To Nepal” Veronica Cody By Saima Pun Dec 20, 2018
People Who Have Belly Fat Are At A Higher Risk Of Stroke, Heart Attack: Study By News Desk Dec 20, 2018
Warning Against 'Volcano Tourism' Risks By News Desk Dec 20, 2018
US Ground Troops 'Withdrawing From Syria' By News Desk Dec 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75