Men In Black International Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Team Up In Black

Dec. 21, 2018, 8:45 a.m.

The trailer for the first Men In Black spinoff film Men in Black International, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson, is out and it has brought back memories of the original franchise.

Chris and Tessa star as Agents H and M, respectively. Liam plays the head of the London office of MIB and Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O from 2012’s Men in Black 3.

Watch the trailer of Men in Black International here:

The new trailer shows Tessa’s character has found the headquarters of MIB and wants to be recruited. She is assigned to a mission in London where she is paired with Chris Hemsworth’s character. The alien fights and the technology used to fight them transport us back to the original MIB days. The original franchise had Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles.

The trailer also refers to Hemsworth’s Thor and his hammer and it will surely make the audience chuckle.

Men in Black International brings Tessa and Chris back together after Marvel’s 2017 film Thor Ragnarok.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, known for The Fate of the Furious, Men in Black International releases in June 2019.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

