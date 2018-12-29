Japan Provides The Latest Mammography Machine To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract today to provide the latest mammography machine to the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation.

The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Sushil Kumar Pant, Chairperson of the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation, a Nepalese NGO.

The Project for the Provision of Medical Equipment to the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation in Lalitpur Metropolitan City is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 75,869 (approximately NPR 8.2 million).

According to press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, Nepal Cancer Care Foundation in Satdobato is a specialized hospital for women’s cancer and has been offering treatment to more than 4,000 patients each year. The hospital also organizes free cancer screening in remote areas. The medical equipment will be used to provide free regular check-ups for women.

The Nepal Cancer Care Foundation was established in 2011 with the intension to raise awareness for cancer prevention in the community by providing several screening programs.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing better hospital services for cancer patients, and also strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.