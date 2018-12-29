Japan Provides The Latest Mammography Machine To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation

The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Sushil Kumar Pant, Chairperson of the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation, a Nepalese NGO.

Dec. 29, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract today to provide the latest mammography machine to the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation.

The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Sushil Kumar Pant, Chairperson of the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation, a Nepalese NGO.

The Project for the Provision of Medical Equipment to the Nepal Cancer Care Foundation in Lalitpur Metropolitan City is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 75,869 (approximately NPR 8.2 million).

IMG_2125.JPG

According to press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, Nepal Cancer Care Foundation in Satdobato is a specialized hospital for women’s cancer and has been offering treatment to more than 4,000 patients each year. The hospital also organizes free cancer screening in remote areas. The medical equipment will be used to provide free regular check-ups for women.

The Nepal Cancer Care Foundation was established in 2011 with the intension to raise awareness for cancer prevention in the community by providing several screening programs.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing better hospital services for cancer patients, and also strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan’s Assistance For The Project For The Construction Of An Eye Hospital In Udayapur District
Dec 29, 2018
3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 28, 2018
Japan Constructed Classrooms For Shree Basdev Das School In Dhanusha District
Dec 28, 2018
5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents
Dec 27, 2018
Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution
Dec 26, 2018

More on Economy

Japan’s Assistance For The Project For The Construction Of An Eye Hospital In Udayapur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 47 minutes ago
IMF PREDICTION Growth Over 6.5 By A Correspondent 1 week ago
BANNING INDIAN RUPEES Currency Row By A Correspondent 1 week ago
Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Global IME Bank Ltd Opens Two Branchless Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
NIBL Ace Capital To Issue IPO Shares Of Liberty Energy Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Barack Obama’s Favorite Book of 2018 Was ‘Becoming.’ Here’s What Else He Liked By News Desk Dec 29, 2018
Strong Quake Strikes Off Philippines, Tsunami Warning Withdrawn By Reuters Dec 29, 2018
3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2018
Manang Temperature Decreases To -20 Degrees Celsius By News Desk Dec 28, 2018
When New Yorkers Feared It Was An Alien Invasion By News Desk Dec 28, 2018
Weakened Bangladesh Opposition Hopes For Change In Sunday’s Election By Reuters Dec 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75