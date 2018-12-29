Japan’s Assistance For The Project For The Construction Of An Eye Hospital In Udayapur District

The Project for the Construction of an Eye Hospital in Udayapur District is funded by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 81,192 (NPR approximately 8.8 million).

Dec. 29, 2018, 1:27 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract to construct an eye hospital in Udayapur with Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh Udayapur (NNJS), which is based in Triyuga Municipality. The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and the Chairman of NNJS, Bhagabat Raut.

According to press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, the Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh Udayapur, an NGO established in 2005, currently provides eye care services to 60 patients daily. These patients are not only from Udayapur District, they are also from surrounding areas.

IMG_2158.JPG

The Government of Japan has designated financial assistance to support the construction of an eye hospital in Triyuga Municipality, Udayapur District, an area that currently has no specialized eye hospital. The aim is to improve the quality of optometry medical care for the people of Udayapur and surrounding areas.

The Embassy of Japan expects this project to be both a success and to enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

