Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Dipika Kakar Is The Winner

Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Dipika Kakar Is The Winner

Dec. 31, 2018, 9:04 a.m.

Bigg Boss 12, a journey of 105 days of endurance, patience and physical and mental strength comes to an end today. With her calm and composed nature, Dipika Kakar takes home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 30 lakh.

After loads of controversies, fun tasks and dirty politics, five contestants - former Indian cricketer Sreesanth, popular television faces Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra, and commoners Romil Choudhary and Deepak Thakur made it to the finale.

Karanvir was the first one among these five to get eliminated from the race of finale. Next was Romil Choudhary who was announced as the third runner-up of season 12.

As top three contestants Deepak, Sreesanth and Dipika were given the option to take away 40% of the prize money and leave the show. After much thoughts, Deepak decided to go for the cash price and left the show. The money was deducted from the prize money of the winner.

After much suspense Salman announced Dipika as the winner while Sreesanth became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12.

dipika-kakar.jpg

A mix of 17 contestants, both celebrities and commoners, entered the show with an intent to win the title.

Each of these top five finalists possess a unique persona that led them to the finale. While Sreesanth was the aggressive one, he bonded with the much calmer Dipika, who he called his sister. The two stayed by each other's side through thick and thin in the house. Meanwhile, Karanvir, another popular name on television, rose with his compassion and steady will to play a fair game until the very end.

Romil Choudhary, touted as the 'mastermind' of the season and a lawyer by profession, made it to the final days with his strategies and mind games.

Likewise, Deepak Thakur, who hails from a small town from Bihar, took every task on the face and is just a step away from his final destination.

Courtesy: News18

News Desk

NASA’s New Horizons To Fly By Ultima Thule On New Year’s Day
Dec 31, 2018
The Simple Tips To Improve Your Health
Dec 31, 2018
Bangladesh Election: Sheikh Hasina Wins New Term As Prime Minister
Dec 31, 2018
President, PM Extends Best Wishes On Tamu Lhosar
Dec 30, 2018
Moderate Drinking Beneficial For Heart Failure Patients: Study
Dec 30, 2018

More on Entertainment

Simmba Actor Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Is A Bonafide Big Screen Director By News Desk 3 days, 18 hours ago
US Pop Star Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage To Liam Hemsworth By News Desk 4 days, 17 hours ago
Salman Ali Wins Indian Idol Season 10 By News Desk 1 week ago
Asian Film Festival: 40 Films To Be Screened, Amol Palekar To Be Felicitated By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Rabi Od Wins Nepal Idol Session 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Zero Movie Review: Preposterous Drivel By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

3 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2018
NASA’s New Horizons To Fly By Ultima Thule On New Year’s Day By News Desk Dec 31, 2018
The Simple Tips To Improve Your Health By News Desk Dec 31, 2018
Bangladesh Election: Sheikh Hasina Wins New Term As Prime Minister By News Desk Dec 31, 2018
4 Killed And 4 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2018
President, PM Extends Best Wishes On Tamu Lhosar By News Desk Dec 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75