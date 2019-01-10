Embassy Of India Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas

On this occasion, the website of Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University was also launched. Two Hindi books were released during the event by the Chief Guest and Ambassador Puri including Hindi translation of Aadikavi Bhanubhakt Acharya's collection of poems.

Jan. 10, 2019, 9:03 p.m.

Embassy of India, Kathmandu in association with Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas at Hotel Hyatt on 10th January, 2019. Minister for Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal Rabindra Adhikari graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri read the message of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on this occasion.

image1.jpeg

According to press release issued by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, a musical rendition of works of prominent Hindi poets was presented by Gopal Thakur, Gurudev Kamat and renowned Singer of Nepal Saraswoti Khatri. On this occasion, the website of Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University was also launched. Two Hindi books were released during the event by the Chief Guest and Ambassador Puri including Hindi translation of Aadikavi Bhanubhakt Acharya’s collection of poems. Shiv Dutt Dhakal who translated 51 poems of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nepali was also honoured. A Kavya Goshthi (poetry recitation) was also held wherein around 15 poets presented their compositions in Hindi and Nepali.

image2 (1).jpeg

More than 200 literary dignitaries from different walks of life attended the programme.

image3 (1).jpeg

image1 (2).jpeg

image3.jpeg

image6.jpeg

