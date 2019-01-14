NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has established provincial offices in all seven provinces as per the rule of Nepal Rashtra Bank. According to a press release issued by Nepal Rashtra Bank, these provincial offices will help to conduct banking transactions at local level easily and efficiently.

According to a press release, provincial office of Province No 1 is located in Biratnagar, Birgunj for province 2, Narayan Chaur for Province 3, Pokhara for province 4, Bhairahawa for province 5, Surkhet for province 6 and Dhangadhi for province 7.