NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces

Jan. 14, 2019, 4:23 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has established provincial offices in all seven provinces as per the rule of Nepal Rashtra Bank. According to a press release issued by Nepal Rashtra Bank, these provincial offices will help to conduct banking transactions at local level easily and efficiently.

According to a press release, provincial office of Province No 1 is located in Biratnagar, Birgunj for province 2, Narayan Chaur for Province 3, Pokhara for province 4, Bhairahawa for province 5, Surkhet for province 6 and Dhangadhi for province 7.

