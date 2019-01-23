Nepali Boy Pritam Acharaya Singing Saregama Pa Little Champ 2019

Nepali Boy Pritam Acharaya Singing Saregama Pa Little Champ 2019

Jan. 23, 2019, 10:35 a.m.

11 years old Pritam Acharya from Nepal is Winning hearts at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champion 2019. Held from Itahari eastern Nepal, Pritam Acharya. This This eleven year old from Nepal won a standing ovation and a lot of hearts at the same time.

After a super-successful last season, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is all set to return with an all new season. Last season was quite a memorable one with faces like Jayash Kumar, Dhroon Tickoo, Shreyan Bhattacharya becoming household names. The show ran for over a year due to its massive ratings. Anjali Gaikwad and Shreyan Bhattacharya ended up winning the show. The previous season was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar, and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

This time around, the show will be judged by Richa Sharma, Amaal Malik and Shaan, and hosted by Ravi Dubey. The singing reality show is yet to air, but the contestants' melodious voices are already winning hearts. Courtesy: various onlines

News Desk

