Nepal Cannot Tolerate Anti-China Activities: Home Minister Thapa

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi paid a courtesy calls to Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa and exchanged views on Nepal China relations.

During the meeting at Ministry of Home Affairs, minister Thapa and ambassador Hou Yanq discussed the matter of bilaterial relations and mutual interests.

Home minister Thapa thanked Chinese government for providing valuable support including training, infrastructures and equipment to security agencies and expressed the hope that China continue to provide it.

Minister Thapa said that Nepal is committed to one China policy and expressed commitment that Nepal will not allow any kinds of anti-China activities from Nepali soil.

Ambassador Hou Yanqi thanked Nepal government for its support to contain anti-Chinese activities in Nepal saying Nepal is a trusted and good friend of China. Ambassador Hou Yanqi said that she continues to work to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. She said that China continues to provide necessary support to Nepal.

She also gives a open invitation to minister Thapa for China visit.