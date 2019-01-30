No One Needs To Sacrifice Life To Establish Rights: PM Oli

Jan. 30, 2019, 2:10 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that no body will have to sacrifice their life for the cause of rights. Since the Loktantra has already establishment, no body needs to give martyrdom.

Addressing a program organized to pay respect to Martyrs on Martyrs Day, Prime Minister Oli said the time has come to fulfill dream of martyrs to have good governance and economic prosperity.

He said that all of us need to express commitment to end the corruption, respect mandate of the people and restore role of law.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

News Desk

