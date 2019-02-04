A Women Dies Of Suffocation In Outlawed 'Menstruation Hut'

A Women Dies Of Suffocation In Outlawed 'Menstruation Hut'

Feb. 4, 2019, 9:02 a.m.

Parbati Bogati, 21, was found dead in a smoke-filled hut on Thursday morning in the western Doti district when her mother-in-law went to check on her.

Parbati Bogati, 21, was found dead in a smoke-filled hut on Thursday morning in the western Doti district when her mother-in-law went to check on her. "We suspect she died due to smoke inhalation and suffocation because she closed the door of the windowless hut and lit a fire on the floor for warmth during the night," local police officer Lal Bahadur Dhami told AFP.

The body has been sent for autopsy, Dhami said.

A Nepali woman has died of suspected smoke inhalation while banished to a hut during her period, police said on Sunday, just weeks after the deaths of a mother and two children in similar circumstances sparked outrage.

Many communities in Nepal view menstruating women as impure and in some remote areas they are forced to sleep in a hut away from the home, following a centuries-old tradition known as "chhaupadi".

Chhaupadi was outlawed in 2005 but is still enforced in parts of Nepal, particularly in remote and conservative western regions.

The practice is linked to Hinduism and considers women untouchable during menstruation and after childbirth. Under Chhaupadi, women are barred from touching food, religious icons, cattle and men.

Just three weeks ago a mother and her two sons in neighbouring Bajura district died of suspected smoke inhalation while observing the tradition.

Their deaths prompted locals to demolish chhaupadi sheds in their village and local authorities to warn that services would be denied to anyone forcing their daughters and daughters-in-law to follow the banned practice.

Last year, Kathmandu introduced a three-months jail sentence and a 3,000 rupee ($30) fine for anyone caught imposing chhaupadi.

Ganga Chaudhary, a lawmaker who was involved in the drafting of the legislation, said much more needs to be done to enforce the law and change social norms.

"We have realised that only legal provisions are not enough to end such practices. We need to focus on awareness and educating women," Chaudhary said.

News Desk

World Cancer Day: How To Detect Early Signs Of Throat Cancer?
Feb 04, 2019
Genelia D’Souza Shares Heartwarming Anniversary Wish For ‘Amazing Partner And Bestest Friend’ Riteish Deshmukh
Feb 04, 2019
La Liga: Red-Hot Vinicius Jr. Has Barcelona In His Sights
Feb 04, 2019
La Liga Roundup: Atletico Madrid Lose On Alvaro Morata Debut, Real Madrid Beat Alaves
Feb 04, 2019
US Boosts Troop Numbers At Mexico Border
Feb 04, 2019

More on News

Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Former Crown Prince Shah Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Images Emerge Of Brazil Dam Collapse By News Desk 2 days, 1 hour ago
Dr. KC Breaks Fasting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
The Government Is Committed To Addressing Transitional Justice In The Best Interest Of This Country And People: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Construct Maternity and Children’s Clinic In Ilam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

World Cancer Day: How To Detect Early Signs Of Throat Cancer? By News Desk Feb 04, 2019
Genelia D’Souza Shares Heartwarming Anniversary Wish For ‘Amazing Partner And Bestest Friend’ Riteish Deshmukh By News Desk Feb 04, 2019
La Liga: Red-Hot Vinicius Jr. Has Barcelona In His Sights By News Desk Feb 04, 2019
La Liga Roundup: Atletico Madrid Lose On Alvaro Morata Debut, Real Madrid Beat Alaves By News Desk Feb 04, 2019
US Boosts Troop Numbers At Mexico Border By News Desk Feb 04, 2019
Nepal Secured 14 Run Victory Over UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75