Laxmi Bank’s Inching Closer To A Century Mark

With the opening up a branch in Pepsi cola, Laxmi Bank network reached 98 branches across 46 districts. Along with the branches, it is providing services through 3 hospitals counters, 108 ATMs, 2,500 remittance agents and 51 branch-less banking agents.

According to a press release issued by the Bank, it actively promotes digital channels such as internet and mobile banking to complement the growing number of branches as part of the ‘bricks and clicks’ strategy allowing customers to reach us through a channel of their choice: branches, ATM, internet and mobile phones