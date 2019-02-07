Laxmi Bank’s Inching Closer To A Century Mark

Laxmi Bank’s Inching Closer To A Century Mark

Feb. 7, 2019, 5:32 p.m.

With the opening up a branch in Pepsi cola, Laxmi Bank network reached 98 branches across 46 districts. Along with the branches, it is providing services through 3 hospitals counters, 108 ATMs, 2,500 remittance agents and 51 branch-less banking agents.

According to a press release issued by the Bank, it actively promotes digital channels such as internet and mobile banking to complement the growing number of branches as part of the ‘bricks and clicks’ strategy allowing customers to reach us through a channel of their choice: branches, ATM, internet and mobile phones

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System
Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series!
Feb 07, 2019
Sports Help Tackle Discrimination Associated With Disability
Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Issues Alerts For Possible Snow Strom, Avalanches And Flood
Feb 07, 2019
Nirvana Chaudhary Awarded YPO’s SEN Sustainability Award For Philanthropy
Feb 07, 2019

More on Economy

Nirvana Chaudhary Awarded YPO’s SEN Sustainability Award For Philanthropy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
WWF-Nepal and Nabil Bank Ltd Sign Agreement On Promotion of Green Enterprises By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal-India Trade Treaty Needs Revisions: Dr. Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Mayor And Ward Chairs Found Guilty In Electricity Theft In Rautahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
World Bank Provides Fund To Nepal Scaling Up Renewable Energy Options By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Skyworth Award Winning AI TV in CAN Infotech 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Sports Help Tackle Discrimination Associated With Disability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Issues Alerts For Possible Snow Strom, Avalanches And Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Five Killed And Eight Injured In A Jeep Accident In Sindhuli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
Former Ambassador Dr.Singh Bahadur Basnyat Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75