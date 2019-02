A suicide attack in south-eastern Iran has killed at least 27 members of the Revolutionary Guards, state media say.

The bomber targeted a bus transporting personnel in Sistan-Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan.

The Sunni Muslim militant group, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), has said it was behind the bombing.

The Revolutionary Guards, set up shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, are a major military, political and economic force in Iran.

Courtesy: BBC