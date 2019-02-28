Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of An Agriculture And Livestock Training Center

Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of An Agriculture And Livestock Training Center

Feb. 28, 2019, 9:14 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract today to construct an Agriculture and Livestock Training Center in Kavrepalanchok District. The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Ms. Amira Dali, President of Love Green Nepal, a Nepalese NGO.

The Project for the Construction of an Agriculture and Livestock Training Center in Kavrepalanchok District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 85,189 (approximately NPR 9.6 million).

Love Green Nepal was established in 1991 with the aim of contributing to the betterment of low income people living in rural communities. Currently, Love Green Nepal does not have enough space to conduct various agriculture and livestock training for farmers of Panchkhal Municipality, Kavrepalanchok.

IMG_2521.JPG

“The implementation of the project will enable Love Green Nepal to conduct trainings to farmers in the area to enhance their livelihood generation. The Embassy of Japan expects this project to be both successful and enhance the on-going friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by The Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

A German Parliamentarian Delegation Visits Nepal
Feb 28, 2019
Bodies of Air Dynasty Crash Victims Brought To Kathmandu
Feb 28, 2019
Yeti and Tara Cancel All Flights For Tomorrow
Feb 28, 2019
NEA and Api Power Company Sign PPA
Feb 28, 2019
Snow Falls In Kathmandu, Partly Cloudy Brief Rain Likely
Feb 28, 2019

More on News

A German Parliamentarian Delegation Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Snow Falls In Kathmandu, Partly Cloudy Brief Rain Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 1 minute ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Attended UN Human Rights Council Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 13 minutes ago
Japan Provides Support For The Improvement Of Agriculture And Marketing In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Construct Chaurjhari Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Child Health Care in Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Bodies of Air Dynasty Crash Victims Brought To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Yeti and Tara Cancel All Flights For Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit By News Desk Feb 28, 2019
NEA and Api Power Company Sign PPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Premier League Roundup: Liverpool, Manchester City Win To Set Up Duel For Title By News Desk Feb 28, 2019
'Tiniest Baby Boy' Ever Sent Home Leaves Tokyo Hospital By News Desk Feb 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75