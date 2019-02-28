Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of An Agriculture And Livestock Training Center

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract today to construct an Agriculture and Livestock Training Center in Kavrepalanchok District. The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Ms. Amira Dali, President of Love Green Nepal, a Nepalese NGO.

The Project for the Construction of an Agriculture and Livestock Training Center in Kavrepalanchok District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 85,189 (approximately NPR 9.6 million).

Love Green Nepal was established in 1991 with the aim of contributing to the betterment of low income people living in rural communities. Currently, Love Green Nepal does not have enough space to conduct various agriculture and livestock training for farmers of Panchkhal Municipality, Kavrepalanchok.

“The implementation of the project will enable Love Green Nepal to conduct trainings to farmers in the area to enhance their livelihood generation. The Embassy of Japan expects this project to be both successful and enhance the on-going friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by The Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.