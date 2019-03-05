Actor Luke Perry Dies After Stroke At 52

Actor Luke Perry Dies After Stroke At 52

March 5, 2019, 9:39 a.m.

US actor Luke Perry has died in California at the age of 52, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke.

His publicist said Perry died surrounded by his family and friends.

Perry rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 and had been starring as Fred Andrews on the CW show Riverdale.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where he had been shooting scenes for Riverdale at the Warner Bros film lot.

Perry's children, Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, and his siblings, Tom Perry and Amy Coder, were with him when he passed, publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Mr Robinson said.

The family has not provided additional details at this time.

Riverdale has stopped production following news of Perry's death, US media reported.

In a statement, Riverdale's executive producers, WBTV and the CW network, said Perry was "a beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros and CW family".

"Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.

_105889901_gettyimages-144536706.jpg

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Last Wednesday, US media reported that paramedics had been called to the actor's home in Sherman Oaks.

Perry, a native of Ohio, was famous for starring in Beverly Hills 90210 from 1990 to 2000. A reboot of the series was also announced on Wednesday, though it was not clear whether Perry planned to make any guest appearances.

His former 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty - who played Perry's love interest on the show - told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday in an emotional interview that she had been in touch with him after his stroke.

"I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

Perry also starred in television show Oz, as well as films including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element.

His most recent role was on the hit television teen drama series Riverdale, based on the Archie comics, where he played the titular character's father.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Television Viewing May Lead To Cognitive Decline In Older Age: Study
Mar 05, 2019
Real Madrid Fans’ Treatment Of Gareth Bale ‘Nothing Short Of A Disgrace,’ Says His Agent Jonathan Barnett
Mar 05, 2019
Trump Targets India And Turkey In Trade Crackdown
Mar 05, 2019
Mahashivaratri : Large Numbers Of Devotees Perform Puja In Pashupatinath Temple
Mar 04, 2019
Oral Typhoid Vaccine May Protect Against Other Infections: Study
Mar 04, 2019

More on Entertainment

Lama And Purna Kala Release Latest Song By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Dream Search Agency Kids And Teen Fashion Model 2019 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kamal K. Chhetri Backs With Shiva's Tandav Stortam On Shivaratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Aquaman 2 To Release In December 2022 By News Desk 4 days, 8 hours ago
Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Salman Khan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reuniting For A Love Story By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
Nepali Government Officials Continuing Their Training In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
Crowds greet Juan Guaidó On Return By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
FARMERS’ SUMMIT Voice For Voiceless By A Correspondent Mar 05, 2019
NEPAL TOURISM CAMPAIGN #VisitNepal2020 By Saima Pun Mar 05, 2019
Television Viewing May Lead To Cognitive Decline In Older Age: Study By News Desk Mar 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75