Goût de France French Food

For the last four years, Nepali restaurants have been taking part in Goût de France Global Gastronomical event showing their competency and efficiency to produce quality French food.

As in the past, this year too, eight Nepali restaurants are taking part in the event offering the best quality French food in Nepal. Known for their taste and varieties, French cuisines have global recognition.

As Nepal is seeking to host more tourists in the coming days, offering quality French foods will be added advantages for Nepal. In this regard, this years' festival has its own importance.

French Ambassador to Nepal François – Xavier Leger said gastronomical values are common in both Nepal and France. “As a Frenchman, it gives me immense pleasure to see the importance being given to developing a food culture and being innovative. I have found that Nepal and France share common values when it comes to gastronomy: Like in France, Nepal also believes in shared meals, in the friendly atmosphere, and use of local organic products,” said ambassador Leger addressing a press conference at the Residence of France to introduce the fifth edition of “Goût de France Good France”.

Ambassador Leger also talked about how the gastronomical partners participating in this Good France event spreads the message of a new Nepal: a young, dynamic, vibrant country that is open to the outside.

The French Embassy in Nepal organized a press conference. Goût de France / Good France is a unique global gastronomical event held on 5 continents in over 150 countries which has entered its fifth consecutive year. This global event will see about 5000 chefs making a “French dinner” with a local twist on the same evening (March 21st) with one common objective: celebrate responsible French gastronomy with greater concern for the environment with the help of local talent and products.

