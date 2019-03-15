Goût de France French Food

Eight Nepali Restaurants To Take Part In Goût de France Global Gastronomical Event

March 15, 2019, 4:44 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

For the last four years, Nepali restaurants have been taking part in Goût de France Global Gastronomical event showing their competency and efficiency to produce quality French food.

As in the past, this year too, eight Nepali restaurants are taking part in the event offering the best quality French food in Nepal. Known for their taste and varieties, French cuisines have global recognition.

As Nepal is seeking to host more tourists in the coming days, offering quality French foods will be added advantages for Nepal. In this regard, this years' festival has its own importance.

French Ambassador to Nepal François – Xavier Leger said gastronomical values are common in both Nepal and France. “As a Frenchman, it gives me immense pleasure to see the importance being given to developing a food culture and being innovative. I have found that Nepal and France share common values when it comes to gastronomy: Like in France, Nepal also believes in shared meals, in the friendly atmosphere, and use of local organic products,” said ambassador Leger addressing a press conference at the Residence of France to introduce the fifth edition of “Goût de France Good France”.

Ambassador Leger also talked about how the gastronomical partners participating in this Good France event spreads the message of a new Nepal: a young, dynamic, vibrant country that is open to the outside.

The French Embassy in Nepal organized a press conference. Goût de France / Good France is a unique global gastronomical event held on 5 continents in over 150 countries which has entered its fifth consecutive year. This global event will see about 5000 chefs making a “French dinner” with a local twist on the same evening (March 21st) with one common objective: celebrate responsible French gastronomy with greater concern for the environment with the help of local talent and products.

Ambassador Leger also talked about how the gastronomical partners participating in this Good France event spreads the message of a new Nepal: a young, dynamic, vibrant country that is open to the outside.

A Correspondent

NEPALI FEMALE A Peace Maker
Mar 15, 2019
ADB COUNTRY PORTFOLIO REVIEW Slow Progress
Mar 15, 2019
SKBBL Small Is Beautiful
Mar 15, 2019
EbA2 Restoring Ecosystem
Mar 15, 2019
Chaudhary Group Paying High
Mar 15, 2019

More on Tourism

OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Bardia National Park The Best Sustainable Destination In Asia Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Bardia National Park Secured First Place In Sustainable Destination In Asia-Pacific Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NEPAL TOURISM CAMPAIGN #VisitNepal2020 By Saima Pun 1 week, 3 days ago
OYO Hotels And Homes Grows Fast Globally With Value Run-Rate Of $ 1.8 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
JIRI Back On Feet To Everest By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Delegation Interacts With Potential Investors In Malaysia And Singapore Ahead Of Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Nepal Needs 10,000 MW Power In Ten Five Years: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Over 24,000 Winners Rewarded Under Sprite Double Dose Refresh Pani Recharge Pani Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Everest Bank Limited Organized Free Health Check-up Camp And Self Defense Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
NEPALI FEMALE A Peace Maker By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2019
ADB COUNTRY PORTFOLIO REVIEW Slow Progress By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75