Prachanda To Leave Tonight To U.S.

After postponement for several weeks, NCP Co-chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda are leaving the United States of America the treatment of his wife Sita Dahal

March 17, 2019, 8:18 a.m.

After postponement for several weeks, NCP Co-chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda are leaving the United States of America the treatment of his wife Sita Dahal.

According to Deshsanchar.com, he will be accompanied by daughter Ganga Dahal and daughter in law. Sita Dahal has been suffering from Parkinson and other mental and physical problems for last one year.

Although he planned to leave U.S two months ago, Prachanda issued a highly controversial statement on Venezuela crisis criticizing U.S. policy. Since his statement Prachanda has postponed his visit.

After meeting with Prachanda in his residence, U.S Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry has facilitated visit.

“Earlier, Sita Dahal was taken to India and Singapore for treatment. Prachanda has been avoiding his visit to European countries and U.S. in a fear that he will be arrested on the charge of right violation occurred during insurgency,” writes Deshsanchar.

News Desk

