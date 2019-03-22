Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase

March 22, 2019, 2:35 p.m.

Everest Bank Limited has launched a special campaign for its cardholders where its customer will get 10% cash back in every purchase. Everest bank customers if uses VISA card for payment in Restaurants, Hotels, Malls or Super Markets they will get cash back of 10% in their account. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 92 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

