Russian Film Week Kicks Off

Russian Centre of Science and Culture organized opening ceremony of "Russian Film Week” in Kathmandu on 25th March 2019. Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional Nepali lamp.

Miss Yuliya Androsova, Director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture, welcomed everyone to the event.

The program was followed by screening of the Movie “The Champions” with English subtitles. Ambassadors of various countries, diplomats and movie lovers were seen in the program. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the movie. The program was a success in its own rights.

Movies have become a top industry and the no. 1 source of entertainment in the world today. During this week, we will have for you, 5 stories of success. The failure that preceded the success, the fight and determination to achieve their ambitions and much more drama that leads to success. 5 inspiring movies will be screened till 29th March 2019 at 5:00 pm at Russian Centre of Science and Culture. We cordially invite all the movie lovers to this “Russian Film Week 2019”.