Russian Film Week Kicks Off

Russian Film Week Kicks Off

March 25, 2019, 8:56 p.m.

Russian Centre of Science and Culture organized opening ceremony of "Russian Film Week” in Kathmandu on 25th March 2019. Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional Nepali lamp.

Miss Yuliya Androsova, Director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture, welcomed everyone to the event.

IMG_3630.JPG

The program was followed by screening of the Movie “The Champions” with English subtitles. Ambassadors of various countries, diplomats and movie lovers were seen in the program. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the movie. The program was a success in its own rights.

Movies have become a top industry and the no. 1 source of entertainment in the world today. During this week, we will have for you, 5 stories of success. The failure that preceded the success, the fight and determination to achieve their ambitions and much more drama that leads to success. 5 inspiring movies will be screened till 29th March 2019 at 5:00 pm at Russian Centre of Science and Culture. We cordially invite all the movie lovers to this “Russian Film Week 2019”.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ministry Of Home Affairs Warned General Public Not To Extend Support To Chanda Led Maoist
Mar 25, 2019
Bangladesh Food Festival 2019 Will Be Held In Kathmandu
Mar 25, 2019
Nepal And Japan Sign MoC For Labor Cooperation
Mar 25, 2019
Government's Performance Is Unsatisfactory: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai
Mar 25, 2019
Police Arrested Fifty-Two Year Old Person On Charges Of Rape
Mar 25, 2019

More on News

Ministry Of Home Affairs Warned General Public Not To Extend Support To Chanda Led Maoist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Bangladesh Food Festival 2019 Will Be Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Nepal And Japan Sign MoC For Labor Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Government's Performance Is Unsatisfactory: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
Police Arrested Senior Leader Of Biplab Led Maoist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
Sparrow SMS Marks Ninth Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Sikkim Chief Minister Chamling Shows Confidence To Win Elections By News Desk Mar 25, 2019
Police Arrested Fifty-Two Year Old Person On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2019
Earthquake, Landslides and Supply Disruptions Escalate the Cost of Upper Tamakosi Reaching Rs.70 billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2019
Tuberculosis Causes Some 6,000 Annual Deaths In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2019
What Are The Possibilities Of Nepal With The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ? By Dr. Bipin Adhikari and Bidushi Adhikari Mar 24, 2019
Nepal Research Bhavan Opens In Patan By Sabine Pretsch Mar 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75