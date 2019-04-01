Everest Bank Inaugurates Calendar Of 2076 BS Supporting Visit Nepal -2020

April 1, 2019, 8:17 p.m.

Everest Bank limited has inaugurated its calendar for 2076 BS. The inauguration ceremony was held at Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Singhadurbar.

Everest Bank to mark its 25th Year of Service Excellence has launched New Year calendar with the theme to support Visit Nepal - 2020. In the calendar Everest bank has included 36 different destinations in Nepal which will create lifetime experiences for tourist.

The aim of the calendar is to promote Nepal as a Tourist destination for Domestic as well as International Tourist. EBL says it is an effort made by us to promote, the initiation taken by Nepal Government: “Visit Nepal -2020”.

The calendar inauguration was done by Mr. Mohan Krishna Sapkota, Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation & Mr. Someshwor Seth, CEO – Everest Bank, in the presence of other higher officials of Everest Bank.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

