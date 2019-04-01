Over 30 Dead And 500 Injured In Parsa Bara Storm, Search And Rescue Continue

Over 30 Dead And 500 Injured In Parsa Bara Storm, Search And Rescue Continue

April 1, 2019, 6:44 a.m.

Although search and rescue mission continues, security personal have already recovered over 30 dead bodies and over 500 admitted to the hospital in Bara and Parsa, the total devastation caused by a massive storm last night in two districts of Parsa and Bara is yet to release.

As the numbers of patients admitted to the hospital increase, the hospital faces the scarcity of bloods. Security personal and public are now coming to donate the bloods.

Nepali-sena-blood-Donation3.jpg

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed sadness over the loss of lives while extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the National Emergency Operation Centre, the injured are currently undergoing treatment at various health service providing facilities in the districts.

District Police Office, Parsa said that the number of casualties could see a rise as rescue efforts have gained pace at places the details of which were not taken into account while the previous details were recorded.

Security personnel have been deployed to the affected areas for rescue and relief operations. Nepal Army has mobilized its two battalions for the search and rescue operations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary
Mar 31, 2019
Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga
Mar 31, 2019
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel
Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further
Mar 31, 2019
DPM Pokhrel Expressed Commitments For UN Peacekeeping
Mar 31, 2019

More on News

EU Supports A Project In Bungmati For Sustinable Tourism And Green Growth By News Desk 20 hours, 4 minutes ago
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
DPM Pokhrel Expressed Commitments For UN Peacekeeping By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Bar Association Elections 2019 Voting Close For Electing New Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Commits To Contribute Up To 10000 Troops In UN: DPM Pokhrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Nepal Has Enormous Opportunities For Investment : PM Oli, Nepal Investment Summit Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Mustang’s Landscape And Painting In Kathmandu By A Correspondent Apr 01, 2019
BRITISH COUNCIL Sixty Years In Nepal By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
TRISHULI 3 A At Final Stage By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75