PLAYFUL : An Ultimate Guide to Child Safety

Every day around the world the lives of more than 2000 families are torn apart by the loss of a child to an unintentional injury or so-called “accident” that could have been prevented and treated early by trained personnel.

The grief that these families suffer – mothers, fathers, siblings, grandparents and friends – is immeasurable and often impacts entire communities. Such tragedy can change lives irrevocably.

Unintentional injuries are also a major cause of disabilities, which can have a long-lasting impact on all facets of children’s lives: relationships, learning and play. Children live in a world designed for adults, and because their body contours and behavior are different, they are more prone to injury. “Children’s curiosity and drive to explore their world are not matched by the capacity to understand danger”.

Written by Dr Chetan Ginigeri who is a Children's Emergency and ICU specialist, it is a book written out of pain of being witness to these freak accidents that cripple or maim children who would otherwise have led a normal prolonged life.

Dr Chetan and his team feels the need to bring forth many simple design, lifestyle and preventive changes in our immediate environment which will prevent innocent children coming to hospitals for things that could have been prevented at community level.

In his own words "As Children's ICU doctors - we are trained to be BAD losers...

Because every DEATH has to HURT ...to SHAKE YOU FROM YOUR CORE...

Because every LIFE MATTERS..

One NORMAL child DIES on this planet EVERY SINGLE MINUTE...in a PREVENTABLE ACCIDENT..

PLAYFUL is born out of that anger, frustration and exasperation !

If not NOW..then WHEN ?

If not US...the WHO? "

All the proceed from book sales go towards Aster Sick Kids Foundation which funds complex Medical and Surgical Care for children from underprivileged backgrounds. One more strong reason to buy one.

This is the book to be widely read and appreciated by the parents, medical practitioners and general readers at large