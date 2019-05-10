The Embassy of Israel Organised Free Eye Camp And Cataract Surgery

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal in cooperation with Dhulikhel Hospital Kathmandu University Hospital recently organized Free Eye Camp and Cataract Surgery. Around 200 people from rural communities of the two outreach centers of Dhulikhel hospital namely Dhunkharka Outreach Center and Baluwa Outreach Center were examined on 9th April and 23rd April 2019 respectively.

With an aim of providing eye care facilities to the under privileged communities, the camp was conducted. The primary purpose was to identify patients of curable blindness and treat or improve their eyesight. After the screening, the patients who needed treatment and cataract surgeries, were followed up by the hospital. The cataract surgeries were successfully performed. The patients were also provided free medications.

The closing ceremony of this program was held today, 9 May 2019 at the hospital premises. Speaking at the ceremony, Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel said, “Getting back eye sight is probably one of the best gifts you can receive in your lifetime. We are proud to be associated in this noble deed.” Ambassador Benny Omer expressed his delight upon knowing the doctors giving their best to provide genuine services to the rural and needy community.

Prof. Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha, Vice Chancellor of Kathmandu University said, “In spite of all the adversities, Israel has grown to be a very successful nation. If we were able to learn from Israel and implement here, we would be a very successful nation too.” He further expressed that giving eyesight to people is life transforming.

As a part of a long-run cooperation between the Embassy and Dhulikhel Hospital, different programs related to public health and community services, were completed and will continue to be held in future too. These include MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation) trainings, workshops, exchange visit and study opportunities (under full scholarship) and joint medical research for health professionals in order to exchange ideas, views and experiences along with the sharing of technology and expertise between the two countries.