Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal

Xiaomi, global technology leader, today announced the 32MP selfie camera-equipped Redmi Y3 in Nepal, which brings the Kryo architecture to the Redmi Y series for the first time ever.

Speaking on the occasion, Sourabh Kothari, Country General Manager - Nepal, Xiaomi, said, “We’re excited to offer our all-new Redmi Y3 which redefines the selfie experience for our Mi Fans with its 32MP super selfie camera. Embodying the stunning Aura Prism design, Redmi Y3 is a significant jump from previous iterations. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, and coming with a high-capacity 4000 mAh battery, this smartphone offers the best of innovative technology to consumers across Nepal at a truly honest price.”

Introduced with the Redmi Note 7 series, Aura Design takes new shape to form Redmi Y3 with Aura Prism. Redmi Y3 features micro lines on the rear with a prism-like effect, and its colours are sure to shake the market. The phone also features a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front, with reinforced corners and P2i nano-coating to give the device a degree of resistance against splashes.

Marking a significant upgrade from the legacy created by previous Redmi Y series phones, Redmi Y3 features a 32MP selfie camera that is sweetly positioned as an enabler for today’s content creators. From sharp, high-resolution selfies to full-HD videos with EIS, the 32MP camera is a master of several tricks.

With a Super Pixel size of 1.6μm, Redmi Y3’s selfies and videos capture light effectively to recreate images that are true to life. Low-light selfies are taken care of by an intuitive screen flash, which can either be set to automatic or force enabled.

Redmi Y3 32MP selfie camera comes with a Palm Shutter mode, which allows the user to trigger the 3-second timer with a simple palm gesture.

Innovation comes in all forms, and one of the most recent developments in the Redmi lineup has been Aura Design. Redmi Y3 embodies Aura Design, but with a prism-like effect exhibited on the rear of the phone. With intricate micro lines running across the structure, Redmi Y3 brings something that has never been seen before to the segment.

The 6.26” (15.9cm) HD+ Dot Notch Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 makes using Redmi Y3 an immersive experience while adding to the Aura Design. Shipping in Elegant Blue, Bold Red and Prime Black colours, Redmi Y3 has enough to extend anyone’s personality.

For the first time ever, custom Qualcomm®Kryo™ cores now feature in the Redmi Y series with SnapdragonTM 632 mobile platform. The Snapdragon 632 mobile platform contains eight Kryo 250 cores in two clusters of four cores each, optimally segmented to handle hardware-intensive tasks in the most efficient manner. With the capable Adreno™ 506 GPU, Redmi Y3 is well-equipped to handle most modern games and visuals.

Redmi Y3 offers users a massive 4000mAh battery allowing them to enjoy the two-day battery life, previously only offered by Redmi Note smartphones.

Redmi Y3 will be available for NPR 18,499 for the 3GB+32GB variant and NPR 21,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant in Elegant Blue, Bold Red and Prime Black starting 6th May via all 900+ Offline Stores and www.daraz.com.np .