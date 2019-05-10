Yeti Airlines Becomes Nepal’s First Carbon Neutral Airline

Yeti Airlines Becomes Nepal’s First Carbon Neutral Airline

May 10, 2019, 11:28 a.m.

Yeti Airlines has become the first airline in Nepal, and most probably South Asia, to successfully reduce and offset its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of 2018, replicating the UN’s ‘Greening the Blue’ approach to climate neutrality.

The airline underwent an independent carbon audit process facilitated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) that calculated the airline’s total carbon emission and laid out plans to reduce and offset the same.

The audit revealed that Yeti Airlines produced 19,665 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emission in 2018 from its entire operations, including flights, vehicles and other facilities. This equals the amount of carbon sequestered by approximately 325,165 trees growing over 10 years. The emission from its flight operations accounts for over 99.9% of its total GHG emissions.

0HfPY_carbon logo-01 (3).jpg

As part of the emission reduction plan, between 2017 and 2018, the airline was able to reduce the CO2 equivalent emissions per flight km by 20% and per passenger by 12% after adopting a more fuel-efficient aircraft fleet. The airline has achieved lower per passenger GHG emissions by expanding its fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, i.e. ATR72-500 while gradually phasing out its Jetstream 41 operations. In addition, implementing more efficient flight operations, streamlining ground procedures, improving airport infrastructures, creating public awareness and staff training are the other vital GHG reduction strategies being enacted by the company.

Yeti Airlines was also able to offset its GHG emissions by procuring carbon credits, i.e. Certified Emission Reductions, certified under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) through ‘Climate Neutral Now’ platform. In the past, Yeti Airlines undertook various environmental and social projects such as the Yeti Green Re-forestation Project, Green Far West Project and the Everest Clean Up campaign.

“Providing the largest network of flight routes in Nepal, Yeti Airlines works tirelessly to raise its standards of customer service whilst working to help protect the environment in which it exists,” said Umesh Chandra Rai, Chief Executive Officer of Yeti Airlines. “We have pledged to demonstrate our leadership in aligning and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in every opportunity, particularly promoting SDGs no. 5 Gender Equality, no. 13 Climate Action and no 17 Partnership for the Goals. Yeti Airlines is committed to remain carbon neutral and invites others to join hands to protect our environment for the future generations to come. To keep its promise of remaining carbon neutral, Yeti Airlines is further committed to work together with UNDP on community level climate adaptation initiatives in the future.”

“UNDP would like to congratulate Yeti Airlines on becoming the first carbon neutral airline in Nepal after having successfully met the international UN approach on carbon neutrality. This is an exemplary effort to demonstrate how the private sector can help accelerate the achievement of the SDGs. This is also one step forward to helping Nepal fulfill its commitment to Paris Agreement on Climate Change. We hope the airline will continue its good works to remain carbon neutral and inspire others to follow the path in the coming years as well,” said UNDP’s Resident Representative, a.i. Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labe.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shreejana Rana Becomes First Female President Of HAN
May 10, 2019
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal
May 10, 2019
US Embassy Breaks Ground On Morang Birthing Center In Biratnagar
May 10, 2019
Five Percent Of Nepalese At Early Risk of Heart Attack Due To Tobacco And Alcohol Consumption
May 10, 2019
NAC To Resume Osaka Flights From July 4
May 10, 2019

More on Aviation

NAC To Resume Osaka Flights From July 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 3 minutes ago
Shree Airlines Bombardier CRJ Faced Technical Problems At Passenger Gate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
CAAN Withdraws Suspension Order On Captain Lama By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago
Simrik Air Adds One More Helicopter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Fourth ATR72-500 Aircraft Joins Yeti Airlines’ Fleet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Tara Air's Plane Slipped Off At Ramechhap Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Locals Are Fighting ‘Injustice’ To Save Their city’s Heritage, Years After Deadly Earthquake By Urmi Sengupta May 10, 2019
Shreejana Rana Becomes First Female President Of HAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019
Anuska Shrestha Declares Miss Nepal 2019 By Ayushi Sureka May 10, 2019
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019
US Embassy Breaks Ground On Morang Birthing Center In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019
Five Percent Of Nepalese At Early Risk of Heart Attack Due To Tobacco And Alcohol Consumption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75