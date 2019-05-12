NIBL Opens 80th Branch in Dewangunj

Vice Chairperson of Dewangunj Rural Municipality Punita Devi Yadav and Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. have jointly inaugurated branch office in Dewangunj Municipality ward 2 as 80th branch office.

With ATM inside, the branch office will provide financial services to 50,000 people.

Under its policy to increase financial literacy, the bank has expanded new branch in the province no 1. After this branch, NABIL has 24 branches in Kathmandu Valley and 56 in outside Kathmandu. The bank has 112 ATM, 13 extension counters, 10 revenue collection centers and 51 branchless services.

The NIBL won Bank of the Year Award five times and Euromoney Award for Excellent Best Bank 2018. NIBL is now promoted to A Plus.