Generally Cloudy And Thunderstorm, Gusty Windss In Some Parts Of Nepal

Generally Cloudy And Thunderstorm, Gusty Windss In Some Parts Of Nepal

June 17, 2019, 9:31 a.m.

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology and Meteorological Forecasting Division announces that there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at some places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western regions.

According to skyweather.com, very severe cyclonic storm lies over Northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of East central Arabian Sea. A Western Disturbance lies over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Its induced cyclonic circulation is seen over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab. A cyclonic circulation lies over East Bihar.

A trough is extending from this system to Gangetic West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over West central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast. Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers occur Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred over Gujarat, northeastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bay Islands.

Rain and thundershowers with isolated snowfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with one or two places of Jammu and Kashmir.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Installation of Lower Vertical Shaft Begins In 456 MW Upper Tamakosi
Jun 17, 2019
Nepali Congress Announces Its Support To Anti Guthi Bill Agitation
Jun 17, 2019
Mass Demonstration In Bhaktapur And Thimi Against Guthi Bill
Jun 17, 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India Beat Pakistan By 89 runs (DLS)
Jun 17, 2019
COAS General Thapa Departs For An Official Visit To China
Jun 16, 2019

More on Weather

Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Cyclone Vayu Restricted Advancement of Monsoon, Likely To Delay For Some Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Monsoon Onset Likely On June 7 In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Conditions Slowdown For Onset of Southwest Monsoon In Kerala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Lightening By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Installation of Lower Vertical Shaft Begins In 456 MW Upper Tamakosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2019
Nepali Congress Announces Its Support To Anti Guthi Bill Agitation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2019
Mass Demonstration In Bhaktapur And Thimi Against Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India Beat Pakistan By 89 runs (DLS) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2019
Disparaging Film Review Can Mean Jail Time in Nepal By Meenakshi Ganguly Jun 16, 2019
COAS General Thapa Departs For An Official Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75