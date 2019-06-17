Generally Cloudy And Thunderstorm, Gusty Windss In Some Parts Of Nepal

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology and Meteorological Forecasting Division announces that there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at some places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western regions.

According to skyweather.com, very severe cyclonic storm lies over Northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of East central Arabian Sea. A Western Disturbance lies over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Its induced cyclonic circulation is seen over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab. A cyclonic circulation lies over East Bihar.

A trough is extending from this system to Gangetic West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over West central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast. Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers occur Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred over Gujarat, northeastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bay Islands.

Rain and thundershowers with isolated snowfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with one or two places of Jammu and Kashmir.