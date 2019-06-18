Laxmi Intercontinental Launches Hundai Monsoon Delight Offers

June 18, 2019, 11:47 a.m.

Laxmi Intercontinental P. Ltd., the sole authorized distributor for Hyundai Automobiles in Nepal has launched “Hyundai Monsoon Delight” scheme to mark Monsoon Season of this year. Under this scheme, the customers can get the privilege of Monsoon benefits which is available in all Hyundai showrooms across Nepal.

The scheme offers attractive cash discount, up to 1 lakh cash discount through scratch card, exchange bonus and additional loyalty bonus. Customers will be facilitated with spot exchange and valuation as well as easy finance.

All Hyundai vehicles come with 4 years free service and 3 years warranty. Laxmi Intercontinental P. Ltd. has a pan Nepal presence through 15 dealers and 17 Service Centers. Hyundai is among the 5 largest automobile manufacturers in the world and manufacturers superior quality vehicles trusted by millions all over the world.

