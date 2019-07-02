At a time when Nepali Toastmasters are gaining international exposure, Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya has been elected in top 3 Leadership position of District 41, which comprises of India (North India, Delhi, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh), Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

He will now be working as Club Growth Director and will oversee growth of clubs in entire district, which has 214 clubs now.

“This is very prestigious moment for all of us in Nepal and I am delighted that I won the election and got this opportunity. This will give us lot of international experience and exposures,” said DTM Acharya.

Nepal Toastmaster has spread 6 more clubs making it 18, Toastmaster from Nepal is in district top leadership. Division ‘A’ Nepal plans to add 12 more clubs this year

Toastmaster’s movement in Nepal is in growing trend. Toastmaster in Nepal has added 6 more Clubs-Professionals Toastmasters Club, Founders Toastmasters Club, Gandaki Toastmasters Club, Pokhara Toastmasters Club, DharanToastmasters Club and Baneshwor Toastmasters Club. With this addition Toastmasters Club reached to 18 clubs in Nepal. With the increase in clubs’ Toastmasters members in Nepal has crossed over 500.

This year the District conference “ORATION-2019” was held at Kolkata. Nepali Toastmaster contestants participated in the final of different speech contests. Ms.Alfa M.Shakya from KUSOM Toastmasters Club won 1st runner up award in International Speech Contest. This is the highest award ever won by any Nepali Toastmaster.

Asira Khanal from Himalaya Toastmaster Club won 2nd runner up award in Speech Evaluation Contest.

Now, Division ‘A’ Nepal is under the leadership of Distinguished Toastmaster Suman Shakya. Nepal currently has 18 clubs and is planning to add 12 more clubs this term (July 2019-June 2020), taking its total toll to 30.

Corporate like Standard Chartered Bank, Laxmi Bank already have successful Toastmaster Clubs. Sanima Bank is opening their club this month.

“We are happy to see the growth and people’s interest for Toastmasters. We are aiming to open 100 clubs in Nepal by 2021-22 and have our own district,” said Shakya.