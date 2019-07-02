Monsoon: July To Start On A Better Note, Good Rains Are Foreseen

Monsoon: July To Start On A Better Note, Good Rains Are Foreseen

July 2, 2019, 8:11 a.m.

At a time when Nepalese farmers are facing crisis of water to plant the rice due to deficit of water, skymetweather.com, an Indian meteorological website predicted that there will be much better rain in the month of July.

However, Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

There was huge deficit of rainfall in Nepal during the month of June.

Satellite-Image-India-02-July-2019-01_30.jpg

According to skymetweather.com, https://www.skymetweather.com/content/weather-news-and-analysis/july-to-start-on-a-better-note-for-west-bengal-good-rains-are-foreseen/ presently, a Low-Pressure Area is over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha. Thus, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells is expected over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease, but intermittent rains would continue.

July 4 onward, the rain intensity might pick up the pace once again over many parts of West Bengal and light to moderate rains will be seen with one or two heavy spells. These activities would continue throughout the week.

A Cyclonic Circulation is likely to form around July 4 over West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and this system is likely to persist for the next three to four days. This would result in increased rain activities in West Bengal. Also, the moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal would help in giving rains which would go on till July 8 or July 9.

At present, Gangetic West Bengal is deficit by 58% whereas Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim stand at a deficiency of 23%. With upcoming rains, chances are bright that the deficiency levels might come down. The first ten days of July seems to be a promising one in terms of rainfall activities.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home
Jul 02, 2019
New Pesticides Bill Regulates Excessive Use Of Pesticides In Nepal: Experts
Jul 02, 2019
Small Enterprises Provide Employment To 3.2 Million People
Jul 02, 2019
Minister Gyawali Addresses Informal Gathering Of World Economic Leaders
Jul 02, 2019
Copa: Messi Can Change The Semi Final Match Against Brazil
Jul 02, 2019

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy and Rain In Some Places of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Rain Likely To Occur Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Possibility of Floods And Landslides In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Light To Moderate Rain Continue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern to Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Gautam Buddha Internaional Airport Close To Completion By A Correspondent Jul 02, 2019
New Pesticides Bill Regulates Excessive Use Of Pesticides In Nepal: Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Small Enterprises Provide Employment To 3.2 Million People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Minister Gyawali Addresses Informal Gathering Of World Economic Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Copa: Messi Can Change The Semi Final Match Against Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75