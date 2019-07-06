Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal Flood Like Situation Feared

There will be likely to increase water levels in the most of the rivers in coming week and levels of water will rise up to the danger level in some rivers. Flood Forecasting Section of Hydrology Division urged all the farmers living in river banks to manage their harvest by 13 July.

The section also urged contractors working in the river bank areas to take proper precautions in construction works.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. Rain is likely to occur at many places of the western region and rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions.

According to the division, it recorded 28.5 mm rain in Dipayal. 8.6 mm in Dadeldhura, 57,4 in Dhangadhi, 54,1 mm in Birendranagar, 109. mm in Nepalgunj, 21.6 mm in Dang, 70.1Pokhara and 73.6 in Simara.

Skymet Weather. predicts that the heavy rains to lash parts Of Nepal and Bihar and flood like situation feared.

The eastern districts of Bihar have been observing on and off rain and thundershower activities for quite some time now. According to Skymet Weather, the intensity of rains will increase over Bihar during the next few days. Neighboring Jharkhand would also observe intense showers now.

During this spell, good rains are also expected in adjoining Nepal. This raises fear of rivers flooding in Nepal and large amounts of water flowing into Bihar and its rivers, resulting in flood like situation in the state. However, we do not expect any serious flooding to take place, but due precautions must be taken.

This spell of rain is likely to continue until July 9, with rains peaking on July 7. This could turn out to be the rainiest spell of Monsoon Rain so far. It will definitely be helpful in reducing rainfall deficiency in the state to a great extent. These showers will also be highly beneficial for crops and in soil moisture restoration.

Light rain will be witnessed in both the states for the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the intensity of rain will increase significantly. These rains would be a result of the Cyclonic Circulation over Bihar and its adjoining areas. A well-marked Low-Pressure Area is already present over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh, which is instrumental in giving occasional light rain in the region for the last two days.

Easterly/southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will impact both the states during the upcoming rainy spell. Moreover, we expect the intensity of rain to remain high in Bihar than Jharkhand. Bihar is likely to observe light to moderate rains with a few heavy spells, while light to moderate showers with isolated heavy spells would be a sight in parts of Jharkhand.

Based on the analysis of Skymet Weather