Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club Announces Great Summer Savings with Qmiles. Qatar Airways’ award-winning Frequent Flyer programme, Privilege Club, is delighted to provide its valued members with an exclusive offer as part of its latest promotion.

Privilege Club members can now enjoy exclusive savings of up to 30 per cent when using their Qmiles on select products at Qatar Duty Free (QDF), at two locations; Hamad International Airport (HIA) and at Oryx Galleria in Doha.

Qatar Airways, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Simon Talling-Smith, said: “We are delighted to reward our Privilege Club members, whose loyalty we value greatly, with unique and exclusive benefits when travelling to Qatar through our hub Hamad International Airport (HIA). This offer extends a more tailored retail offer to our national carrier’s Privilege Club members. Along with Qatar Duty Free, we invite all Privilege Club members to enjoy this summer offer.”

Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, Mr. Bruce Bowman, said: “Qatar Duty Free is once again pleased to partner with Privilege Club for the summer season. We are dedicated to providing our customers with an enhanced retail experience every time they shop with QDF. Privilege Club members can choose from an extensive range of favourite brands and products available at our retail outlets in the state-of-the-art HIA and at the Oryx Galleria.”

Privilege Club launched in 2000 as a form of appreciation to its loyal passengers, offering them the opportunity to earn Qmiles when travelling on Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, or any of the airlines’ partners. Qmiles has since served as another convenient means of payment at the award-winning Qatar Duty Free outlets, located in both the departure and arrival halls of Hamad International Airport, and at Oryx Galleria in Doha.

One of the largest duty free offers in the world, QDF boasts more than 90 elegant boutiques and affordable stores, as well as more than 30 restaurants and cafés at Hamad International Airport. QDF continues to evolve in providing passengers with new shopping experiences, brands and products. Recent store openings and pop ups include Tag Heuer, Penhaligon’s, Pandora, Tiffany & Co., TUMI, and Aigner.

QDF was recently named ‘EMEA Airport Retail Operation of the Year’ at the DFNI-Frontier EMEA Awards 2019. HIA, the home of QDF, has been ranked as the fourth best airport in the world at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019. HIA has also once again been ranked as a five-star airport and was honoured with the title of ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fourth year in a row.