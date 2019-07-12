TIA’s Resumption of Flight Operation Uncertain

Despite eight hours long efforts, officials are yet to remove the aircraft of Yeti Airlines — which slid off the runway while landing today morning — from the runway area of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and resume the flight operation.

According to General Manager of TIA, Rajkumar Chhetry, and the flight operations has been uncertain as the team has been finding difficulty to remove the aircraft.

Deshsanchar,com reports that technical and engineering teams from the Nepal Army, TIA, Yeti Airlines are all working at the site to get the aircraft removed.

Earlier, the notice had stated that runway operation would begin from 12:15 pm, which was later extended to 2:00 pm, then 3:00 pm and again 7pm

The airplane NYT-422 (9N-AMM) coming from Nepalgunj slipped off the runway just as it landed at Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:05 am today. There were 66 passengers on board including 64 adults and two infants along with three members of the crew.

The Himalayan Times Online quoting Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Rajan Pokhrel, reported that it would take some time for the runway to be cleared to resume regular airport operations because of critical nature of task.

