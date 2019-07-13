More Flooding Rains In Central And Eastern Nepal

July 13, 2019, 8:20 a.m.

In the last 24 hours, the intensity of Monsoon rain has significantly increased in Nepal. Many districts of the southern plian have recorded heavy to very heavy rains. Simara, Janakpur and Rajbiraj, in particular, have observed good rain and thundershower activities.

In the last 24 hours, Simara has recorded 311 mm of rainfall, followed by Kathmandu 115.2 mm, Janakpur 245.2 mm, Dharan 165 mm and Bhairawa 43.5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area is over terai. A Trough is also extending from east to west Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area has been bringing good rain.

In the wake of these systems, rains will significantly increase in eastern and central Nepal during the next 48 hours. Places lying along the eastern and central terai will get to see a few heavy to extremely heavy spells of rain during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Heavy downpour has already triggered a flood-like situation in some places and now with rains likely to intensify further, some intense flooding cannot be ruled out. As most of the rivers flow via Chure and Mahabharat region is crossing the danger level, the heavy downpour may aggravate the flood-like situation. Rivers like Kosi, Kamala and Bagmati have swelled in the wake of heavy rains.

