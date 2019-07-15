Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post

Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post

July 15, 2019, 8:15 a.m.

Nepalese ambassador to Sri Lanka Bishwambher Pyakuryal, tender his resignation effective from July 17. He still have two more years. Ambassador Pyakuryal confirmed this through telephone conversation.

“I have tendered my resignation to the president because I do not see scope to work as ambassador given humbling situation to continue as ambassador. Although foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali has insisted me not to resign but I have resigned.”

He further said that there is no reason to occupy position when nobody response you from ministry. He said that the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to any of his letter send to them.

“When nobody listened to you officially, what is the sense to continue as an ambassador? I don’t want to occupy chair if nobody cares me,” said Professor Bishwambher Pyakuryal.

He was appointed by Sher Bahadur Deuba led government two years ago. Professor Pyakuryal is well known economist of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

More Flooding Rains To Lash Eastern And Central Terai
Jul 15, 2019
NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team
Jul 15, 2019
England Win Cricket World Cup Defeating New Zealand In Final
Jul 15, 2019
Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal
Jul 14, 2019
Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts
Jul 14, 2019

More on News

Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
The World Bank Provides Rs. 12 Billion To Nepal To Strengthen Fiscal Federalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Attended Women Peace And Security Network Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Supreme Court Issues Stay Order To Halt Testing Of Vegetables and Fruits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
I Was Misinformed By The Officials On A Letter Of Indian Embassy: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Investment In Home-Based Women Workers Critical for Cardamom Enterprises By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

More Flooding Rains To Lash Eastern And Central Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
England Win Cricket World Cup Defeating New Zealand In Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019
Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019
Flooding To Worsen As More Heavy Monsoon Rains To Lash Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75