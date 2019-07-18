Six Persons Injured In A Bomb Explosion In Dhangadhi

Six people are seriously injured when a bomb went off in Dhangadhi, headquarter of Sudurpaschim Province. The condition of one of the victims reported to be critical. The bomb exploded Nilam Hotel near Chatakpur Sahid Gate at Dhangadhi Sub Municipality at 7 PM.

According to chief of police of District Police Office Kailali Sudip Giri, all the injured are taken to metro hospital. It is yet to be confirmed what caused the blast. According to Deshsanchar.com, there was panic in the areas following the explosion

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar