Ganapati Lal Shrestha, coordinator of the National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIJSC, handed over a letter to Chairman of Guthi Corporation Min Raj Chaudhary demanding the details of Guthi's land in Nepal.

They also demanded the details of property, festivals and activities supported by Guthi.

A group of NIJSC activists with traditional music band reached corporation's head office in Tripureshwor. Shrestha handed over the memorandum which includes 17 various demands.