Bhanu Acharya’s Book On Liberalization Released

July 22, 2019, 8:17 p.m.

Former president Dr.Ram Baran Yadav has threatened that the construction of Madan Bhandari Highway will destroy natural resources harming the national unity. Former president Dr. Yadav also expressed concern over growing deforestation and the construction of the highway at Chure region will invite more devastation.

He urged concerned authorities to stop the construction for the same of nature and national unity. Launching a book written by former Auditor General Bhanu Prasad Acharya, former president Dr. Yadav said that urged environmentalist and civil society leaders to raise the voice against the road.

The road has been under construction to link 14 districts of inner Madhesh. Last year, Oli government allocated 4.50 billion for the project and this year 4.82 billion. With 1 200 kilometer of length, the road begin from Jhapa and end in Dadeldhura covering entire chure range

Former president Dr. Yadav said that the road constructed from the site of Chure will have serious implications. He launched the book Nepal ma Udarbat, Prayog ra Parinam (Liberalism in Nepal Practice and Trial).

He said that the book is very valuable document to know the process of liberalization in Nepal and its implication from the first hand. Shantinagar Jhapa and complete at Rupal of Dadeldhura.

Former vice chairman of National Planning Commission Prithvi Raj Legal, Kushum Sakya, department chief of Economics Department of TU and Achyut Wagle also highlighted the book.

Former bureaucrat Acharya compiled his 30 years long service in civil service. During his tenure, he spent most of his time under Ministry of Finance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

