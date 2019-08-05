NATA Delegation Demands To Open TIA 24 Hours A Day

Aug. 5, 2019, 9:21 p.m.

Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA) has requested with the government to open Tribhuwan International Airport round the clock to ease traffic congestion at the TIA.

A NATTA delegation has made this demand before the newly appointed minister for culture, tourism and civil aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai. The delegations paid a courtesy call to minister Bhattarai today.

They argued that the airport congestion has increased due to growing pressure of airlines resulting in holding the aircraft for long time. They submitted 12 point suggestions to minister for the improvement of airport.

The rehabilitation of TIA Runway has recently completed and next round of restoration of taxi way and other infrastructures will begin from September 1. During the period, the airport will be shut down for six hour.

They also demanded to make NAC’s management efficient and effective to operate NAC’s fleet in more international destinations. The delegations regret over NAC’s management in its inability to fly two wide bodies in long haul.

