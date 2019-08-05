OPENING OF ALOFT Serving With Quality

As Nepal is organising Visit Nepal Year 2020 with a high ambition of bringing two million tourists in Nepal, a number of qualitative hospitality industries are a prerequisite to lure the tourists.

In this context, the opening of Aloft Kathmandu at the heart of Kathmandu is a matter of highly significant. With its own global brand, Marriot International's new venture will put Nepal at the global level.

Marriott International announced the opening of Aloft Kathmandu, Thamel, marking the debut entry of this design lead, social experience brand, in the beautiful Himalayan kingdom. The hotel, managed by Shanti Hospitality Management Services (SHMS), ranked amongst India’s most trusted hospitality management companies.

Aloft Kathmandu Thamel is centrally located at the very heart of Kathmandu in Thamel Chowk, that is home to the city’s nightlife zone, dotted with eclectic bars, local handicraft stores and lively eateries serving Nepalese delicacies and a host of international cuisines. To add, the hotel sits at a distance of just 6km from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion of its launch, Vikram Singh- General Manager, Aloft Kathmandu Thamel stated- We are very excited to introduce this energy fueled brand to the city of Kathmandu. Aloft will raise the bar in hospitality services for the market, offering urban-inspired guest rooms, an energetic lounge setting, leading edge technology services, complimented with inspiring and indulging food & beverage options. Through the brand we aim to cater and connect with Nepal’s Gen Y travelers, looking for a hotel experience that matches their forward-thinking sensibilities.

The urban design of Aloft Kathmandu Thamel comes with 167 spacious rooms and features open spaces that help bring people together. Guests can mix and mingle, at the W XYZ Bar, catch up on the day over cocktails and mocktails, while enjoying regular Live@Aloft music performances by local emerging artists.

Enjoy a leisurely meal at the hotel’s urban café style restaurant, Nook, an all-day dining restaurant that serves an array of regional and global cuisines, or grab a quick snack from Re:fuel by AloftSM, a convenient 24-hour deli option for those on the go. Other recreational facilities at the hotel include a spa, an in-door rooftop swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center and Akua, the poolside bar. Adding to the leisure quotient will be the soon to open rooftop Nilgiri Sky Lounge- a dining venue and Backyard the alfresco lounge. The hotel is located in the Chhaya Devi Complex, which has more than 200 top-notch retail stores, multiplex theatres, multiple restaurants, beauty salons, Spa centre, night club, casino, and a 350-vehicle parking space.

The hotel is also equipped with state-of-the-art business facilities with Two Tactic meeting spaces which are outfitted with high speed internet access. With a total of 10,395 sq feet of banquet space, the hotel has the flexibility to effortlessly transition venues from a business meet & conference set-up by day, to an extravagant social gathering by night.

Aloft Hotels caters to today’s modern traveler who craves jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price. Urban-inspired design, accessible technology and innovative programming centering on music and F&B make Aloft unique to the traditional hotel landscape in Nepal.

With more than 140 hotels now open in over 26 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the ‘always on’ next generation of traveler, the Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott BonvoyTM , for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information, please visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

Shanti Hospitality Management Services

Shanti Hospitality Management Services is a one stop shop for managing development, project finance management, branding and operating the assets. A leading vertical of the Shanti Hospitality Group, it continues to be India’s most trusted management company, equipped with a robust experience of managing multiple brands across locations.

The company manages a collection of upscale & smart business hotels with a business model which ties best service standards with global brand alignment. Armed with the expertise of an in-house project management team, the company brings in a diverse experience of running hotels of all sizes, between upper upscale to mid segments across various markets. Associated with leading brands such as Hyatt, Marriott & Accor Hotels, the company manages six hotels across India with more than 650 keys.

About Chhaya Center

Chhaya Center is a multi-faceted Mega Complex, housing 200 top-notch retail stores including international high-end brand outlets, multiplex theatres, Corporate Offices, Banquet hall, Conference Halls, Casino, “Playboy” Discotheque from New Delhi, a Food Court and a spacious under-ground parking facility.

With an open courtyard of 12,000 sq ft., Chhaya Center also houses Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, the next-gen of hotels which brings together music, design & technology to enhance the experience of guests with its dedicated entrance and parking. Chhaya Center is truly a “Thamel within Thamel”!