Former prime minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai raised the questions on the state of depletion Gorkha Palace. Destroyed by earthquake 2015, former prime minister Dr. Bhattarai and member of parliament writes in his face book wall raising the question on whose responsibility to reconstruct the ancient place.

He wrtes in his face book wall that looking at the devastation of Palace, which was constructed by Ram Shah in seventeenth century and birth place of Prithvi Narayan Shah in eighteenth century, whose hearts remains untouched?

Local contractor Jawarika Shrestha remains missing from the construction site. However, officers of Department of Archaeology are hesitating to take any actions against contractor because of his political connections with ruling party leaders. These officials are mum to speak against him because taking any action against them will risk their job.

What would Prthivi Narayan Shah, who said bribing people and taking bribe are both the enemy of people, say if he might have been observing from cosmic?

He said that he cannot say more than regret for those who Clamming to make nation prosper devastating the main attraction of Gorkha.

Along with Dr. Bhattrai, deputy prime minister and leader of Samjbadi Party Upendra Yadav visited Gorkha Palace today.

Photos courtesy to Dr. Baburam's Face Book wall