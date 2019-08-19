Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region

Axis of the Monsoon Trough is in average place and well marked low situated in Utter Pradesh and Haryana of India is weakening. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and western regions.

According to Skymet Weather, starting with Central India, due to the presence of a Low-Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of Gangetic West Bengal and North Odisha coast, there will bring some rains. The system would affect West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh in the form of moderate rains and thundershowers at many places. Heavy rains can also be seen at one or two places.