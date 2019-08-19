Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region

Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region

Aug. 19, 2019, 6:58 a.m.

Axis of the Monsoon Trough is in average place and well marked low situated in Utter Pradesh and Haryana of India is weakening. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and western regions.

According to Skymet Weather, starting with Central India, due to the presence of a Low-Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of Gangetic West Bengal and North Odisha coast, there will bring some rains. The system would affect West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh in the form of moderate rains and thundershowers at many places. Heavy rains can also be seen at one or two places.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia
Aug 18, 2019
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August
Aug 18, 2019
NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun
Aug 18, 2019
FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office
Aug 18, 2019
The Ruin Of Gorkha Palace Touches Everyone's Heart: Dr. Bhattarai
Aug 18, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 18: Heavy Rains In Eastern And Western Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 38 minutes ago
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 16: Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast August 15: Heavy Rains In Few Place Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 14: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast August 13: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rain In Some Places Of Eastern Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
The Ruin Of Gorkha Palace Touches Everyone's Heart: Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584