The Young Heirs To The Bhutanese And Japanese Thrones Meet In Thimpu

The young heirs to the Bhutanese and Japanese thrones met on Monday in Bhutan at the Lingkana Palace in Thimphu

The Crown Prince and Princess Akishino of Japan are now in Bhutan on a 10-day private visit, along with their son, Prince Hisahito.

Hisahito is second in line to the throne after his father. His uncle, Emperor Naruhito took the throne earlier this year after the abdication of Hisahito’s grandfather, now Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who was the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in close to 200 years. He has two older sisters, Princesses Mako and Kako, but women are not allowed to ascend the Japanese throne.

Out of precaution, Crown Prince Fumihito and his son flew on two separate flights with Crown Princess Kiko flying with her son.

Prince Hisahito of Japan, 12, is on his first foreign visit alongside his parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko. The Crown Prince Family arrived in Bhutan on Saturday for a private trip on the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel where they were welcomed by the Bhutanese Royal Family at Paro Airport.

After being briefed on earthquake activity in Bhutan, Prince Hisahito was heard asking, “Could a major earthquake occur?”

The Imperial Family also received an Audience with Bhutanese King during the visit, which also includes visits to monasteries and places of cultural importance in Bhutan.

