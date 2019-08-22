Weather Forecast August 22: Heavy Rainfall T One Or Two Places In Central And Western Hilly Region

Weather Forecast August 22: Heavy Rainfall T One Or Two Places In Central And Western Hilly Region

Aug. 22, 2019, 7:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions.

Axis of the Monsoon Trough is in normal position in the eastern region but it is further north from normal position in the western region. There is a low pressure area in close to Utter Pradesh and Bihar,

After having numerous hectic rounds of rain and thundershowers till about the middle of August, rains have now reduced in intensity but are still unstoppable in parts of Nepal.

“A ‘Low-Pressure Area’ is an area where air pressure is lower than it is in other areas surrounding it. Low-Pressure systems form under areas of wind divergence that occur in upper levels of the troposphere. The formation process of a Low-Pressure Area is known as cyclogenesis,” writes Skymet Weather.

“This another system will give rains between August 24 to August 28. The brewing system is showing signs of becoming into a Cyclonic Circulation around August 24 and will again follow the same path. Thereafter giving rains over central, eastern and Indo-Gangetic Plains, this system is likely to become feeble around August 28.”

Skymet weather forecasts that the trend we see now is because of the trail of some feeble weather systems which are moving in succession. Hence, this weather system is continuously engaging these regions and causing rains over eastern and central parts of India.

This trail of weather systems (Low-Pressure Area and Cyclonic Circulation) will keep the Monsoon active over the eastern, central and Indo Gangetic Plains. The characteristics of this system are such that the isolated pockets at times get to see heavy spells wherein widespread rains will be ruled out.

