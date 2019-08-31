Hurricane Dorian Strengthen Into A Cat IV Hurricane Before Striking Florida

Hurricane Dorian Strengthen Into A Cat IV Hurricane Before Striking Florida

Aug. 31, 2019, 8:40 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is continuously gaining strength while traversing across the Atlantic Ocean. According to the recent meteorological forecast, it might turn into a CAT IV when it strikes Florida. Going by the historical stats, CAT IV hurricanes are categorized as ‘catastrophic’.

Presently the system is in open waters, located 22°N and 67°W. The hurricane will become CAT II in another 12 hours before it becomes CAT IV in another three days or so. The hurricane will retain its intensity as a CAT IV for 24 hours before striking Florida.

If the system, keeps moving with the current velocity, Dorian might strike Florida around the evening of September 2. Before striking the state of Florida, the system will move across Andros Town, Great Abaco and Grand Bahamas.

Already a state of emergency has been declared in both the states of Florida and Georgia. Surrounding states of Alabama, South Carolina are also under alert.

As the hurricane is gathering more and more damaging potential, evacuations will become more urgent. Strong high-velocity winds and ferocious rains will be witnessed which is likely to affect Air, road and rail traffic.

Florida has a history of being approached by hurricanes of immense magnitude. Just a year back a CAT V hurricane ‘Micheal’ has approached the state. In 2017, Irma had brought life to a halt. Dorian’s arrival means that Florida is going to be approached by another big hurricane.

Courtesy: Skymet weather

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

No Gay Gene: Scientists
Aug 31, 2019
Weather Forecast August 31: Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern And Central Regions
Aug 31, 2019
Health Ministers Of WHO South-East Asia Region To Discuss Key Challenges Next Week
Aug 30, 2019
India's NDC Delegation Visited Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal
Aug 30, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 31: Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern And Central Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Weather Forecast August 30: Light To Moderate Rate Likely To Occur In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 25: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of The Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 24: Mostly Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Region And Chances Of Heavy Rain Fall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast August 23: Partly Cloudy In The Eastern Region And Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast August 22: Heavy Rainfall T One Or Two Places In Central And Western Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

No Gay Gene: Scientists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2019
Health Ministers Of WHO South-East Asia Region To Discuss Key Challenges Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
India's NDC Delegation Visited Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Canada Grant Supports UN ESCAP’s Project To Help Women Entrepreneurs In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Japan’s Women Parliamentarians Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75