Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal

The European Union, Switzerland, Norway and the UK have jointly supported Nepal with above 11 billion 400 million rupees grant to implement federalism in the country.

The grant support is under the Joint Financing Arrangement established by the European countries to support Nepal’s federal structure. This program will continue till next four years.

Ambassador to Norway, Switzerland and DfID’s chief signed the agreement from respective government and joint secretary and Chief of International Cooperation Division Ministry of Finance Shree Krishna Nepal signed the agreement. Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada presented on the occasion