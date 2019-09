Leader of Federal Socialist Party leader Hisila Yami injured in a scooter accident Sunday while on the way to participate meeting of the party in Satdobato. Another motorbike hit scooter Yemi was riding.

She is now undergoing a treatment in B&B Hospital and her condition is reportedly normal. Police has arrested the motorcycle drivers.

Meanwhile, co chair of the party Dr. Baburam Bhattarai shared a photograph dancing with her expressing well wishes. in face book.