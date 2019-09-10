Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations

Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations

Sept. 10, 2019, 7:35 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi reviewed all important aspects of bilateral relations during the high level talks.

They expressed satisfaction over the expanding and deepening relations between Nepal and China in recent years and agreed to further promote co-operation in various areas of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged substantive views on promoting bilateral economic cooperation with special focus on trade, investment and tourism.

Both sides underscored the importance of the exchange of high level visits on a regular basis in order to develop mutual trust and confidence, and to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to implement the agreements and understandings reached between two sides in the past. They also agreed to continue cooperation in various regional and multilateral forums on matters of mutual interests.

EEBVkDjUcAA3l8c.jpg

Memorandum of Understanding has exchanged following the bilateral meeting between Nepal and China. Under the understanding, China will support the Hospital Recovery Project in Manang and provide 5000 pieces of emergency shelter tents to Nepal government.

Following the bilateral talks, the two Ministers also witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China Nepal on Volunteer Chinese Teachers’ Program in Nepal.

EEBPtbPU0AANt52.jpg

Minister Gyawali appreciated China’s continued support for Nepal’s socio-economic development and underlined the need of strengthening cooperation in the fields of connectivity, infrastructure, energy and education. State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China assured of Chinese support to Nepal’s development endeavours

Also today, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi paid courtesy calls on President the Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister the K P Sharma Oli.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali hosted welcome dinner in honour of the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, and his delegation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election
Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet
Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September
Sep 10, 2019
Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region
Sep 10, 2019
India Is Trying To Reconnect With Lost Chandrayaan-2
Sep 09, 2019

More on News

PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
Two Day Workshop On Renewable Energy Infrastructure Begins Tommrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 4 minutes ago
Alliance Française de Katmandou To Host An exceptional Concert On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 6 minutes ago
Hisila Yami Injured In A Motorbike Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 19 minutes ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Arrived In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
KOICA Country Director Awarded Certificates To The Korean Language Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
NAC Osaka Flights By A Correspondent Sep 09, 2019
DECEASED, YET STILL WORTHY OF RESPECT By Edyta Stępczak Sep 09, 2019
India Is Trying To Reconnect With Lost Chandrayaan-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75